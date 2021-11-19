Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $$46.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DMZPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

