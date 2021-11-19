Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 192,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7,947.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

