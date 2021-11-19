Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 6,082 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $43.70 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

