Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

