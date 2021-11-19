First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

