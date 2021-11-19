Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

