First PREMIER Bank Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,017 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries comprises 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.23% of Raven Industries worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

