The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

