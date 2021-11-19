HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Chevron stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.