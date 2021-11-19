American National Bank Makes New $39,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.7% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 31,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 28.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

