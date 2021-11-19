Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in FedEx by 105.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

