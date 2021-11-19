First Hawaiian Bank Sells 543 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $303.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.77 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

