Golden Green Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average is $192.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.