Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $454.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $322.50 and a twelve month high of $455.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.