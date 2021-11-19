SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.07 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

