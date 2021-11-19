SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

