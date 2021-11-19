S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

RTX stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

