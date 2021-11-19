S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $117.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.59 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

