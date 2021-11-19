Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

