My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $3.45 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00093252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.34 or 0.07239566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,921.84 or 1.00118272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

