American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $4.46 on Friday, reaching $26.05. 5,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Software by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.