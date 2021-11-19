Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 101,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.69 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,176. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

