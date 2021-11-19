Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

COLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 13,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,423. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

