Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 149,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

