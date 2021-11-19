Smart MFG (MFG) Market Cap Hits $17.41 Million

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $282,946.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 310,216,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

