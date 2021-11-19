iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $50,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

