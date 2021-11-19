17 Capital Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,246 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

