Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.80% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.87 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

