$0.77 EPS Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Stride in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 12,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

