Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.72. 20,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,003. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average is $153.40. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

