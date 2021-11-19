7,214 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.