Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up 1.3% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,678. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

