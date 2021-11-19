Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 10,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,629. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

