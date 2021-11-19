BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,140. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

