BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,140. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
