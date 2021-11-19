Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Update

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Optibase stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Optibase has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Get Optibase alerts:

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Optibase had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.