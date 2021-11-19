Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CZBS remained flat at $$11.10 during trading hours on Friday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.
About Citizens Bancshares
