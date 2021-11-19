Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CZBS remained flat at $$11.10 during trading hours on Friday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.