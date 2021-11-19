Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn Sells 2,033 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 13,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,994. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $7,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 253,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

