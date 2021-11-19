Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the October 14th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $55.41 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

