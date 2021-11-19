Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) COO Kerry D. Ingalls Acquires 2,000 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) COO Kerry D. Ingalls bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $475.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSTX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

