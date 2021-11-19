Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) COO Kerry D. Ingalls Acquires 2,000 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) COO Kerry D. Ingalls bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $475.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on PSTX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
