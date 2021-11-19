Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 4.5%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 49.35 and last traded at 49.16. 575,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,993,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at 47.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 29.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

