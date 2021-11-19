Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,318 shares.The stock last traded at $165.02 and had previously closed at $155.01.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.