Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $16.25 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.