UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

