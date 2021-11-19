UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
