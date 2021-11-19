Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

Shares of AMAT traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.96. 354,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

