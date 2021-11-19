Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $158.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

