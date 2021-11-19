Credit Suisse Group Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $121.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 26.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 130,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atkore by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 39.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

