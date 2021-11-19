Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,500,708 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

