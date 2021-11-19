Head to Head Contrast: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) & F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 24.88% 12.87% 1.14% First Financial 31.00% 10.31% 1.31%

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. F & M Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for F & M Bank and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F & M Bank and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $49.00 million 2.02 $8.79 million $3.58 8.02 First Financial $202.96 million 2.81 $53.84 million $4.58 9.69

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats F & M Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

