Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $97.92 and a 12 month high of $222.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.38.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

