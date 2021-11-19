Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases By 55.4%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the October 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,163. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

